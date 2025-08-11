Moedas / RNG
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.74 USD 0.19 (0.60%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RNG para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.36 e o mais alto foi 31.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RingCentral Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RNG Notícias
- RingCentral recebe upgrade para ’BB+’ pela S&P após melhora em métricas financeiras
- RingCentral upgraded to ’BB+’ by S&P on improved financial metrics
- Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- RingCentral amplia linha de crédito para US$ 1,24 bilhão para resolver dívida de 2026
- RingCentral expands credit facility to $1.24 billion to address 2026 debt
- Here's Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights include QuantumScape, Delek Logistics Partners and RingCentral
- QuantumScape & 2 More Stocks Show Strong Earnings Acceleration
- RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- RingCentral acquires CommunityWFM to enhance contact center platform
- Here's Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on NICE stock, citing AI growth
- RingCentral: Slower Growth But Still Rapid Margin Expansion (NYSE:RNG)
- Zoom Video Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- NICE Grows Through Expanding Portfolio and Strong Partnerships
- Barclays lowers NICE stock price target to $200 on sector multiple compression
- DA Davidson lowers NICE Systems stock price target to $150 on LiveVox churn
- Morgan Stanley lowers NICE Systems stock price target to $193 on delayed growth
- RingCentral Is Turning The Corner, But The Road To Peer-Level Returns Is Long (NYSE:RNG)
- Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- RingCentral Q2: Expanding Partnership With AT&T, Initiate With Buy (NYSE:RNG)
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Faixa diária
31.36 31.94
Faixa anual
20.58 42.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.55
- Open
- 31.94
- Bid
- 31.74
- Ask
- 32.04
- Low
- 31.36
- High
- 31.94
- Volume
- 828
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.83%
- Mudança anual
- 0.00%
