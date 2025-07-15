FiyatlarBölümler
RARE
RARE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

28.13 USD 0.98 (3.37%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RARE fiyatı bugün -3.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

RARE haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.09 29.20
Yıllık aralık
25.81 58.00
Önceki kapanış
29.11
Açılış
29.16
Satış
28.13
Alış
28.43
Düşük
28.09
Yüksek
29.20
Hacim
3.004 K
Günlük değişim
-3.37%
Aylık değişim
-7.77%
6 aylık değişim
-22.03%
Yıllık değişim
-49.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar