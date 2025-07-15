CotaçõesSeções
RARE
RARE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

29.05 USD 0.34 (1.18%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RARE para hoje mudou para 1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.69 e o mais alto foi 29.50.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

RARE Notícias

Faixa diária
28.69 29.50
Faixa anual
25.81 58.00
Fechamento anterior
28.71
Open
29.17
Bid
29.05
Ask
29.35
Low
28.69
High
29.50
Volume
1.194 K
Mudança diária
1.18%
Mudança mensal
-4.75%
Mudança de 6 meses
-19.48%
Mudança anual
-47.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh