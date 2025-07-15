クォートセクション
通貨 / RARE
RARE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

29.11 USD 0.40 (1.39%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RAREの今日の為替レートは、1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.65の安値と29.50の高値で取引されました。

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RARE News

1日のレンジ
28.65 29.50
1年のレンジ
25.81 58.00
以前の終値
28.71
始値
29.17
買値
29.11
買値
29.41
安値
28.65
高値
29.50
出来高
3.466 K
1日の変化
1.39%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-19.32%
1年の変化
-47.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K