RARE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

29.11 USD 0.40 (1.39%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RARE hat sich für heute um 1.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

RARE News

Tagesspanne
28.65 29.50
Jahresspanne
25.81 58.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.71
Eröffnung
29.17
Bid
29.11
Ask
29.41
Tief
28.65
Hoch
29.50
Volumen
3.466 K
Tagesänderung
1.39%
Monatsänderung
-4.56%
6-Monatsänderung
-19.32%
Jahresänderung
-47.82%
