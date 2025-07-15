Divisas / RARE
RARE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
28.71 USD 0.77 (2.61%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RARE de hoy ha cambiado un -2.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.89.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
28.62 29.89
Rango anual
25.81 58.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.48
- Open
- 29.62
- Bid
- 28.71
- Ask
- 29.01
- Low
- 28.62
- High
- 29.89
- Volumen
- 3.539 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.61%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.43%
- Cambio anual
- -48.54%
