MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc
476.11 USD 1.59 (0.34%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MSI fiyatı bugün 0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 471.68 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 478.70 aralığında işlem gördü.
Motorola Solutions Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
471.68 478.70
Yıllık aralık
388.91 507.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 474.52
- Açılış
- 477.73
- Satış
- 476.11
- Alış
- 476.41
- Düşük
- 471.68
- Yüksek
- 478.70
- Hacim
- 1.067 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.17%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.84%
21 Eylül, Pazar