MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc

476.11 USD 1.59 (0.34%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MSI fiyatı bugün 0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 471.68 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 478.70 aralığında işlem gördü.

Motorola Solutions Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

MSI haberleri

Günlük aralık
471.68 478.70
Yıllık aralık
388.91 507.82
Önceki kapanış
474.52
Açılış
477.73
Satış
476.11
Alış
476.41
Düşük
471.68
Yüksek
478.70
Hacim
1.067 K
Günlük değişim
0.34%
Aylık değişim
1.52%
6 aylık değişim
9.17%
Yıllık değişim
5.84%
21 Eylül, Pazar