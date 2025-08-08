Moedas / MSI
MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc
477.84 USD 1.13 (0.24%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MSI para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 475.78 e o mais alto foi 479.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Motorola Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
475.78 479.78
Faixa anual
388.91 507.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 476.71
- Open
- 477.29
- Bid
- 477.84
- Ask
- 478.14
- Low
- 475.78
- High
- 479.78
- Volume
- 732
- Mudança diária
- 0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.57%
- Mudança anual
- 6.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh