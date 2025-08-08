QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MSI
MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc

476.11 USD 1.59 (0.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MSI ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 471.68 e ad un massimo di 478.70.

Il tasso di cambio MSI ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 471.68 e ad un massimo di 478.70.

Intervallo Giornaliero
471.68 478.70
Intervallo Annuale
388.91 507.82
Chiusura Precedente
474.52
Apertura
477.73
Bid
476.11
Ask
476.41
Minimo
471.68
Massimo
478.70
Volume
1.067 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.34%
Variazione Mensile
1.52%
Variazione Semestrale
9.17%
Variazione Annuale
5.84%
20 settembre, sabato