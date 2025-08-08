KurseKategorien
Währungen / MSI
MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc

474.52 USD 3.32 (0.69%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MSI hat sich für heute um -0.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 471.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 478.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Motorola Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
471.43 478.44
Jahresspanne
388.91 507.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
477.84
Eröffnung
476.98
Bid
474.52
Ask
474.82
Tief
471.43
Hoch
478.44
Volumen
885
Tagesänderung
-0.69%
Monatsänderung
1.18%
6-Monatsänderung
8.81%
Jahresänderung
5.49%
