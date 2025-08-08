Currencies / MSI
MSI: Motorola Solutions Inc
478.88 USD 3.58 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSI exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 476.63 and at a high of 484.23.
Follow Motorola Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MSI News
Daily Range
476.63 484.23
Year Range
388.91 507.82
- Previous Close
- 482.46
- Open
- 483.90
- Bid
- 478.88
- Ask
- 479.18
- Low
- 476.63
- High
- 484.23
- Volume
- 633
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 6.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%