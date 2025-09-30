KotasyonBölümler
MRNOW: Murano Global Investments Plc

0.1643 USD 0.0343 (26.38%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MRNOW fiyatı bugün 26.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1404 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1643 aralığında işlem gördü.

Murano Global Investments Plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
0.1404 0.1643
Yıllık aralık
0.1200 0.4169
Önceki kapanış
0.1300
Açılış
0.1404
Satış
0.1643
Alış
0.1673
Düşük
0.1404
Yüksek
0.1643
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
26.38%
Aylık değişim
-3.92%
6 aylık değişim
-42.79%
Yıllık değişim
7.60%
