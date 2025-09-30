KotasyonBölümler
MDCXW: Medicus Pharma Ltd.

0.7950 USD 0.0750 (10.42%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MDCXW fiyatı bugün 10.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.7300 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.8998 aralığında işlem gördü.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
0.7300 0.8998
Yıllık aralık
0.3541 4.0000
Önceki kapanış
0.7200
Açılış
0.8998
Satış
0.7950
Alış
0.7980
Düşük
0.7300
Yüksek
0.8998
Hacim
5
Günlük değişim
10.42%
Aylık değişim
1.96%
6 aylık değişim
15.38%
Yıllık değişim
55.88%
