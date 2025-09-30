- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
KEY-PL: KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership
KEY-PL fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.21 aralığında işlem gördü.
KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is KEY-PL stock price today?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership stock is priced at 25.19 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 25.10, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of KEY-PL shows these updates.
Does KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership stock pay dividends?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership is currently valued at 25.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.94% and USD. View the chart live to track KEY-PL movements.
How to buy KEY-PL stock?
You can buy KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership shares at the current price of 25.19. Orders are usually placed near 25.19 or 25.49, while 34 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow KEY-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KEY-PL stock?
Investing in KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership involves considering the yearly range 24.12 - 25.36 and current price 25.19. Many compare 2.40% and 1.94% before placing orders at 25.19 or 25.49. Explore the KEY-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are KEYCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KEYCORP in the past year was 25.36. Within 24.12 - 25.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership performance using the live chart.
What are KEYCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KEYCORP (KEY-PL) over the year was 24.12. Comparing it with the current 25.19 and 24.12 - 25.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KEY-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KEY-PL stock split?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/40th ownership has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.10, and 1.94% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.10
- Açılış
- 25.06
- Satış
- 25.19
- Alış
- 25.49
- Düşük
- 25.06
- Yüksek
- 25.21
- Hacim
- 34
- Günlük değişim
- 0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.94%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4