- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
JPUS: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF
JPUS fiyatı bugün 0.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 122.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.29 aralığında işlem gördü.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JPUS haberleri
- Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is JPUS stock price today?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock is priced at 123.26 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 122.08, and trading volume reached 8.
Does JPUS stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 123.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD.
How to buy JPUS stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) shares at the current price of 123.26. Orders are usually placed near 123.26 or 123.56, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into JPUS stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.63 - 125.03 and current price 123.26. Many compare 1.12% and 7.17% before placing orders at 123.26 or 123.56.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) in the past year was 125.03. Within 101.63 - 125.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.08 helps spot resistance levels.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) over the year was 101.63. Comparing it with the current 123.26 and 101.63 - 125.03 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JPUS stock split?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.08, and 3.35% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 122.08
- Açılış
- 122.98
- Satış
- 123.26
- Alış
- 123.56
- Düşük
- 122.98
- Yüksek
- 123.29
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- 0.97%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.12%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.17%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.35%