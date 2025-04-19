KotasyonBölümler
JPUS: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

123.26 USD 1.18 (0.97%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JPUS fiyatı bugün 0.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 122.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.29 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is JPUS stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock is priced at 123.26 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 122.08, and trading volume reached 8.

Does JPUS stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 123.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD.

How to buy JPUS stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) shares at the current price of 123.26. Orders are usually placed near 123.26 or 123.56, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPUS stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.63 - 125.03 and current price 123.26. Many compare 1.12% and 7.17% before placing orders at 123.26 or 123.56.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) in the past year was 125.03. Within 101.63 - 125.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.08 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) over the year was 101.63. Comparing it with the current 123.26 and 101.63 - 125.03 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPUS stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.08, and 3.35% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
122.98 123.29
Yıllık aralık
101.63 125.03
Önceki kapanış
122.08
Açılış
122.98
Satış
123.26
Alış
123.56
Düşük
122.98
Yüksek
123.29
Hacim
8
Günlük değişim
0.97%
Aylık değişim
1.12%
6 aylık değişim
7.17%
Yıllık değişim
3.35%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi