JPUS: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

123.26 USD 1.18 (0.97%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс JPUS за сегодня изменился на 0.97%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 122.98, а максимальная — 123.29.

Следите за динамикой JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is JPUS stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock is priced at 123.26 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 122.08, and trading volume reached 8.

Does JPUS stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 123.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD.

How to buy JPUS stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) shares at the current price of 123.26. Orders are usually placed near 123.26 or 123.56, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPUS stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.63 - 125.03 and current price 123.26. Many compare 1.12% and 7.17% before placing orders at 123.26 or 123.56.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) in the past year was 125.03. Within 101.63 - 125.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.08 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) over the year was 101.63. Comparing it with the current 123.26 and 101.63 - 125.03 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPUS stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.08, and 3.35% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
122.98 123.29
Годовой диапазон
101.63 125.03
Предыдущее закрытие
122.08
Open
122.98
Bid
123.26
Ask
123.56
Low
122.98
High
123.29
Объем
8
Дневное изменение
0.97%
Месячное изменение
1.12%
6-месячное изменение
7.17%
Годовое изменение
3.35%
28 сентября, воскресенье