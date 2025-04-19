JPUS: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF
今日JPUS汇率已更改0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点122.98和高点123.29进行交易。
关注JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JPUS新闻
常见问题解答
What is JPUS stock price today?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock is priced at 123.26 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 122.08, and trading volume reached 8.
Does JPUS stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 123.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD.
How to buy JPUS stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) shares at the current price of 123.26. Orders are usually placed near 123.26 or 123.56, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into JPUS stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.63 - 125.03 and current price 123.26. Many compare 1.12% and 7.17% before placing orders at 123.26 or 123.56.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) in the past year was 125.03. Within 101.63 - 125.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.08 helps spot resistance levels.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) over the year was 101.63. Comparing it with the current 123.26 and 101.63 - 125.03 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JPUS stock split?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.08, and 3.35% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 122.08
- 开盘价
- 122.98
- 卖价
- 123.26
- 买价
- 123.56
- 最低价
- 122.98
- 最高价
- 123.29
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- 0.97%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 7.17%
- 年变化
- 3.35%