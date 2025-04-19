시세섹션
통화 / JPUS
JPUS: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

123.26 USD 1.18 (0.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JPUS 환율이 오늘 0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 122.98이고 고가는 123.29이었습니다.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is JPUS stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock is priced at 123.26 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 122.08, and trading volume reached 8.

Does JPUS stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 123.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD.

How to buy JPUS stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) shares at the current price of 123.26. Orders are usually placed near 123.26 or 123.56, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPUS stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.63 - 125.03 and current price 123.26. Many compare 1.12% and 7.17% before placing orders at 123.26 or 123.56.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) in the past year was 125.03. Within 101.63 - 125.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 122.08 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) over the year was 101.63. Comparing it with the current 123.26 and 101.63 - 125.03 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPUS stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 122.08, and 3.35% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
122.98 123.29
년간 변동
101.63 125.03
이전 종가
122.08
시가
122.98
Bid
123.26
Ask
123.56
저가
122.98
고가
123.29
볼륨
8
일일 변동
0.97%
월 변동
1.12%
6개월 변동
7.17%
년간 변동율
3.35%
