FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

55.42 USD 0.70 (1.28%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FNK fiyatı bugün 1.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 54.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.47 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FNK stock price today?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.

Does FNK stock pay dividends?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.

How to buy FNK stock?

You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.

How to invest into FNK stock?

Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FNK stock split?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
54.90 55.47
Yıllık aralık
42.68 58.52
Önceki kapanış
54.72
Açılış
54.90
Satış
55.42
Alış
55.72
Düşük
54.90
Yüksek
55.47
Hacim
19
Günlük değişim
1.28%
Aylık değişim
-0.34%
6 aylık değişim
10.09%
Yıllık değişim
1.99%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi