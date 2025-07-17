报价部分
货币 / FNK
回到股票

FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

55.42 USD 0.70 (1.28%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FNK汇率已更改1.28%。当日，交易品种以低点54.90和高点55.47进行交易。

关注First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FNK新闻

常见问题解答

What is FNK stock price today?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.

Does FNK stock pay dividends?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.

How to buy FNK stock?

You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.

How to invest into FNK stock?

Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FNK stock split?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

日范围
54.90 55.47
年范围
42.68 58.52
前一天收盘价
54.72
开盘价
54.90
卖价
55.42
买价
55.72
最低价
54.90
最高价
55.47
交易量
19
日变化
1.28%
月变化
-0.34%
6个月变化
10.09%
年变化
1.99%
28 九月, 星期日