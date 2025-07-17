- 概要
FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
FNKの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.90の安値と55.47の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is FNK stock price today?
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.
Does FNK stock pay dividends?
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.
How to buy FNK stock?
You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.
How to invest into FNK stock?
Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.
What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FNK stock split?
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 54.72
- 始値
- 54.90
- 買値
- 55.42
- 買値
- 55.72
- 安値
- 54.90
- 高値
- 55.47
- 出来高
- 19
- 1日の変化
- 1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.09%
- 1年の変化
- 1.99%