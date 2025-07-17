시세섹션
통화 / FNK
주식로 돌아가기

FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

55.42 USD 0.70 (1.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FNK 환율이 오늘 1.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.90이고 고가는 55.47이었습니다.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FNK News

자주 묻는 질문

What is FNK stock price today?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.

Does FNK stock pay dividends?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.

How to buy FNK stock?

You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.

How to invest into FNK stock?

Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FNK stock split?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
54.90 55.47
년간 변동
42.68 58.52
이전 종가
54.72
시가
54.90
Bid
55.42
Ask
55.72
저가
54.90
고가
55.47
볼륨
19
일일 변동
1.28%
월 변동
-0.34%
6개월 변동
10.09%
년간 변동율
1.99%
28 9월, 일요일