FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

55.42 USD 0.70 (1.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FNK para hoje mudou para 1.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.90 e o mais alto foi 55.47.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is FNK stock price today?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.

Does FNK stock pay dividends?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.

How to buy FNK stock?

You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.

How to invest into FNK stock?

Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FNK stock split?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
54.90 55.47
Faixa anual
42.68 58.52
Fechamento anterior
54.72
Open
54.90
Bid
55.42
Ask
55.72
Low
54.90
High
55.47
Volume
19
Mudança diária
1.28%
Mudança mensal
-0.34%
Mudança de 6 meses
10.09%
Mudança anual
1.99%
