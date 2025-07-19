CotizacionesSecciones
FNK: First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

55.42 USD 0.70 (1.28%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FNK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.47.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is FNK stock price today?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) stock is priced at 55.42 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 54.72, and trading volume reached 19.

Does FNK stock pay dividends?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 55.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD.

How to buy FNK stock?

You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shares at the current price of 55.42. Orders are usually placed near 55.42 or 55.72, while 19 and 0.95% show market activity.

How to invest into FNK stock?

Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.68 - 58.52 and current price 55.42. Many compare -0.34% and 10.09% before placing orders at 55.42 or 55.72.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) in the past year was 58.52. Within 42.68 - 58.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.72 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) over the year was 42.68. Comparing it with the current 55.42 and 42.68 - 58.52 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FNK stock split?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.72, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
54.90 55.47
Rango anual
42.68 58.52
Cierres anteriores
54.72
Open
54.90
Bid
55.42
Ask
55.72
Low
54.90
High
55.47
Volumen
19
Cambio diario
1.28%
Cambio mensual
-0.34%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.09%
Cambio anual
1.99%
