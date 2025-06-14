- Genel bakış
EWA: iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund
EWA fiyatı bugün 0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.26 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EWA stock price today?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock is priced at 27.17 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.13, and trading volume reached 1673. The live price chart of EWA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund is currently valued at 27.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.09% and USD. View the chart live to track EWA movements.
How to buy EWA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund shares at the current price of 27.17. Orders are usually placed near 27.17 or 27.47, while 1673 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EWA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.50 - 27.56 and current price 27.17. Many compare 0.26% and 10.00% before placing orders at 27.17 or 27.47. Explore the EWA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the past year was 27.56. Within 20.50 - 27.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) over the year was 20.50. Comparing it with the current 27.17 and 20.50 - 27.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWA stock split?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.13, and 6.09% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.13
- Açılış
- 27.25
- Satış
- 27.17
- Alış
- 27.47
- Düşük
- 26.99
- Yüksek
- 27.26
- Hacim
- 1.673 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.15%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.09%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 4.2%
- Önceki
- 4.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 84 K
- Önceki
- 22 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 62.2%
- Önceki
- 62.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 3.9%
- Önceki
- 3.7%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 98 K
- Önceki
- 38 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.8%
- Önceki
- 8.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 56.4
- Önceki
- 54.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 55.0
- Önceki
- 55.4
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 424
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 549
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 266.7 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 103.0 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- -172.5 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 23.4 K