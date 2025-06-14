KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EWA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EWA: iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund

27.17 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EWA fiyatı bugün 0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.26 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWA haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EWA stock price today?

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock is priced at 27.17 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.13, and trading volume reached 1673. The live price chart of EWA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund is currently valued at 27.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.09% and USD. View the chart live to track EWA movements.

How to buy EWA stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund shares at the current price of 27.17. Orders are usually placed near 27.17 or 27.47, while 1673 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EWA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWA stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.50 - 27.56 and current price 27.17. Many compare 0.26% and 10.00% before placing orders at 27.17 or 27.47. Explore the EWA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the past year was 27.56. Within 20.50 - 27.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) over the year was 20.50. Comparing it with the current 27.17 and 20.50 - 27.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWA stock split?

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.13, and 6.09% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
26.99 27.26
Yıllık aralık
20.50 27.56
Önceki kapanış
27.13
Açılış
27.25
Satış
27.17
Alış
27.47
Düşük
26.99
Yüksek
27.26
Hacim
1.673 K
Günlük değişim
0.15%
Aylık değişim
0.26%
6 aylık değişim
10.00%
Yıllık değişim
6.09%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K