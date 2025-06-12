- 개요
EWA: iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund
EWA 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.90이고 고가는 27.01이었습니다.
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWA News
자주 묻는 질문
What is EWA stock price today?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock is priced at 26.99 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.98, and trading volume reached 2163. The live price chart of EWA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund is currently valued at 26.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EWA movements.
How to buy EWA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund shares at the current price of 26.99. Orders are usually placed near 26.99 or 27.29, while 2163 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow EWA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.50 - 27.56 and current price 26.99. Many compare 1.58% and 14.46% before placing orders at 26.99 or 27.29. Explore the EWA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the past year was 27.56. Within 20.50 - 27.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) over the year was 20.50. Comparing it with the current 26.99 and 20.50 - 27.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWA stock split?
iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.98, and -0.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.98
- 시가
- 26.93
- Bid
- 26.99
- Ask
- 27.29
- 저가
- 26.90
- 고가
- 27.01
- 볼륨
- 2.163 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 1.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.46%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M