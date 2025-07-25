Dövizler / BYON
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BYON fiyatı bugün 3.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Beyond Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYON haberleri
- Wall Street Analysts Think Beyond (BYON) Could Surge 59.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Beyond, Inc. to become Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. with ticker change on NYSE
- Beyond Is Trying On A New Name, But With The Same Aimless Strategy (NYSE:BYON)
- Opendoor is throwing its weight behind AI and its stock is surging — but buyer beware
- Gavin Newsom Claps Back At Bed Bath & Beyond's California Store Snub, Cites Bankruptcy History As BYON Stock Hovers Near $9 - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Bed Bath & Beyond won’t open stores in California, cites regulations
- Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Beyond to rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond, change ticker to BBBY
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Opendoor’s stock is tanking after earnings. Bulls are pushing for this long-shot fix to the company’s woes.
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Beyond (BYON) Could Rally 57.32%: Here's is How to Trade
- Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Beyond (BYON) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Beyond Inc. stock holds steady as Needham reiterates Hold rating
- Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bed Bath & Beyond parent company’s latest problem has nothing to do with retail
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Inc. Q2 2025 slides show improving margins despite 29% revenue decline
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Parent Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Beyond shares soar 15% as Q2 results crush expectations
- Beyond earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Beyond urges tZERO to take action to unlock value amid market conditions
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
Günlük aralık
8.97 9.52
Yıllık aralık
3.54 12.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.12
- Açılış
- 9.29
- Satış
- 9.44
- Alış
- 9.74
- Düşük
- 8.97
- Yüksek
- 9.52
- Hacim
- 3.002 K
- Günlük değişim
- 3.51%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 44.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- -2.78%
21 Eylül, Pazar