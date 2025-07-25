货币 / BYON
BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BYON汇率已更改3.51%。当日，交易品种以低点8.97和高点9.52进行交易。
关注Beyond Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BYON新闻
- Wall Street Analysts Think Beyond (BYON) Could Surge 59.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Beyond, Inc. to become Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. with ticker change on NYSE
- Beyond Is Trying On A New Name, But With The Same Aimless Strategy (NYSE:BYON)
- Opendoor is throwing its weight behind AI and its stock is surging — but buyer beware
- Gavin Newsom Claps Back At Bed Bath & Beyond's California Store Snub, Cites Bankruptcy History As BYON Stock Hovers Near $9 - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Bed Bath & Beyond won’t open stores in California, cites regulations
- Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Beyond to rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond, change ticker to BBBY
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Opendoor’s stock is tanking after earnings. Bulls are pushing for this long-shot fix to the company’s woes.
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Beyond (BYON) Could Rally 57.32%: Here's is How to Trade
- Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Beyond (BYON) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Beyond Inc. stock holds steady as Needham reiterates Hold rating
- Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bed Bath & Beyond parent company’s latest problem has nothing to do with retail
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Inc. Q2 2025 slides show improving margins despite 29% revenue decline
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Parent Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Beyond shares soar 15% as Q2 results crush expectations
- Beyond earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Beyond urges tZERO to take action to unlock value amid market conditions
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
日范围
8.97 9.52
年范围
3.54 12.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.12
- 开盘价
- 9.29
- 卖价
- 9.44
- 买价
- 9.74
- 最低价
- 8.97
- 最高价
- 9.52
- 交易量
- 3.002 K
- 日变化
- 3.51%
- 月变化
- 8.01%
- 6个月变化
- 44.12%
- 年变化
- -2.78%
