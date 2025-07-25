Währungen / BYON
BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BYON hat sich für heute um 3.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Beyond Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BYON News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Beyond (BYON) Could Surge 59.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Beyond, Inc. to become Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. with ticker change on NYSE
- Beyond Is Trying On A New Name, But With The Same Aimless Strategy (NYSE:BYON)
- Opendoor is throwing its weight behind AI and its stock is surging — but buyer beware
- Gavin Newsom Claps Back At Bed Bath & Beyond's California Store Snub, Cites Bankruptcy History As BYON Stock Hovers Near $9 - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Bed Bath & Beyond won’t open stores in California, cites regulations
- Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Beyond to rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond, change ticker to BBBY
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Opendoor’s stock is tanking after earnings. Bulls are pushing for this long-shot fix to the company’s woes.
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Beyond (BYON) Could Rally 57.32%: Here's is How to Trade
- Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Beyond (BYON) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Beyond Inc. stock holds steady as Needham reiterates Hold rating
- Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bed Bath & Beyond parent company’s latest problem has nothing to do with retail
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Inc. Q2 2025 slides show improving margins despite 29% revenue decline
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Parent Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Beyond shares soar 15% as Q2 results crush expectations
- Beyond earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Beyond urges tZERO to take action to unlock value amid market conditions
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
Tagesspanne
8.97 9.52
Jahresspanne
3.54 12.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.12
- Eröffnung
- 9.29
- Bid
- 9.44
- Ask
- 9.74
- Tief
- 8.97
- Hoch
- 9.52
- Volumen
- 3.002 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.51%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 44.12%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K