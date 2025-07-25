KurseKategorien
Währungen / BYON
Zurück zum Aktien

BYON: Beyond Inc

9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BYON hat sich für heute um 3.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.52 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Beyond Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BYON News

Tagesspanne
8.97 9.52
Jahresspanne
3.54 12.24
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.12
Eröffnung
9.29
Bid
9.44
Ask
9.74
Tief
8.97
Hoch
9.52
Volumen
3.002 K
Tagesänderung
3.51%
Monatsänderung
8.01%
6-Monatsänderung
44.12%
Jahresänderung
-2.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K