BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BYONの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.52の高値で取引されました。
Beyond Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BYON News
1日のレンジ
8.97 9.52
1年のレンジ
3.54 12.24
- 以前の終値
- 9.12
- 始値
- 9.29
- 買値
- 9.44
- 買値
- 9.74
- 安値
- 8.97
- 高値
- 9.52
- 出来高
- 3.002 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.12%
- 1年の変化
- -2.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K