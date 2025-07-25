クォートセクション
通貨 / BYON
BYON: Beyond Inc

9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BYONの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.52の高値で取引されました。

Beyond Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.97 9.52
1年のレンジ
3.54 12.24
以前の終値
9.12
始値
9.29
買値
9.44
買値
9.74
安値
8.97
高値
9.52
出来高
3.002 K
1日の変化
3.51%
1ヶ月の変化
8.01%
6ヶ月の変化
44.12%
1年の変化
-2.78%
