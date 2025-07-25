Moedas / BYON
BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BYON para hoje mudou para 3.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.97 e o mais alto foi 9.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Beyond Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BYON Notícias
Faixa diária
8.97 9.52
Faixa anual
3.54 12.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.12
- Open
- 9.29
- Bid
- 9.44
- Ask
- 9.74
- Low
- 8.97
- High
- 9.52
- Volume
- 3.002 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.12%
- Mudança anual
- -2.78%
