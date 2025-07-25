Divisas / BYON
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BYON: Beyond Inc
9.44 USD 0.32 (3.51%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BYON de hoy ha cambiado un 3.51%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Beyond Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYON News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Beyond (BYON) Could Surge 59.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Beyond, Inc. to become Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. with ticker change on NYSE
- Beyond Is Trying On A New Name, But With The Same Aimless Strategy (NYSE:BYON)
- Opendoor is throwing its weight behind AI and its stock is surging — but buyer beware
- Gavin Newsom Claps Back At Bed Bath & Beyond's California Store Snub, Cites Bankruptcy History As BYON Stock Hovers Near $9 - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Bed Bath & Beyond won’t open stores in California, cites regulations
- Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Beyond to rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond, change ticker to BBBY
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Opendoor’s stock is tanking after earnings. Bulls are pushing for this long-shot fix to the company’s woes.
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Beyond (BYON) Could Rally 57.32%: Here's is How to Trade
- Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Beyond (BYON) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Beyond Inc. stock holds steady as Needham reiterates Hold rating
- Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bed Bath & Beyond parent company’s latest problem has nothing to do with retail
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Inc. Q2 2025 slides show improving margins despite 29% revenue decline
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Parent Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results - Beyond (NYSE:BYON)
- Beyond shares soar 15% as Q2 results crush expectations
- Beyond earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Beyond urges tZERO to take action to unlock value amid market conditions
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
Rango diario
8.97 9.52
Rango anual
3.54 12.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.12
- Open
- 9.29
- Bid
- 9.44
- Ask
- 9.74
- Low
- 8.97
- High
- 9.52
- Volumen
- 3.002 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.51%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.12%
- Cambio anual
- -2.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B