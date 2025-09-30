- Genel bakış
BSMV: Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
BSMV fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.04 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BSMV stock price today?
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.01 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 20.99, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of BSMV shows these updates.
Does Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMV movements.
How to buy BSMV stock?
You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.01. Orders are usually placed near 21.01 or 21.31, while 79 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow BSMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMV stock?
Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.74 - 21.46 and current price 21.01. Many compare 1.30% and 0.86% before placing orders at 21.01 or 21.31. Explore the BSMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 21.46. Within 19.74 - 21.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) over the year was 19.74. Comparing it with the current 21.01 and 19.74 - 21.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMV stock split?
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.99, and -1.68% after corporate actions.
