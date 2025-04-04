KotasyonBölümler
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund

93.14 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BOND fiyatı bugün -0.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 93.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 93.31 aralığında işlem gördü.

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BOND stock price today?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock?

You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock?

Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOND stock split?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
93.07 93.31
Yıllık aralık
88.95 94.70
Önceki kapanış
93.17
Açılış
93.15
Satış
93.14
Alış
93.44
Düşük
93.07
Yüksek
93.31
Hacim
388
Günlük değişim
-0.03%
Aylık değişim
1.37%
6 aylık değişim
0.89%
Yıllık değişim
-1.47%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi