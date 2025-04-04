KurseKategorien
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund

93.14 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BOND hat sich für heute um -0.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 93.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 93.31 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is BOND stock price today?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock?

You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock?

Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOND stock split?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
93.07 93.31
Jahresspanne
88.95 94.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
93.17
Eröffnung
93.15
Bid
93.14
Ask
93.44
Tief
93.07
Hoch
93.31
Volumen
388
Tagesänderung
-0.03%
Monatsänderung
1.37%
6-Monatsänderung
0.89%
Jahresänderung
-1.47%
28 September, Sonntag