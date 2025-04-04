- Panoramica
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund
Il tasso di cambio BOND ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.07 e ad un massimo di 93.31.
Segui le dinamiche di PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BOND News
Domande Frequenti
What is BOND stock price today?
PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.
Does BOND stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.
How to buy BOND stock?
You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.
How to invest into BOND stock?
Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.
What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.
What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BOND stock split?
PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 93.17
- Apertura
- 93.15
- Bid
- 93.14
- Ask
- 93.44
- Minimo
- 93.07
- Massimo
- 93.31
- Volume
- 388
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.47%