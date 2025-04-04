CotationsSections
Devises / BOND
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund

93.14 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BOND a changé de -0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 93.07 et à un maximum de 93.31.

Suivez la dynamique PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is BOND stock price today?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock?

You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock?

Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOND stock split?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
93.07 93.31
Range Annuel
88.95 94.70
Clôture Précédente
93.17
Ouverture
93.15
Bid
93.14
Ask
93.44
Plus Bas
93.07
Plus Haut
93.31
Volume
388
Changement quotidien
-0.03%
Changement Mensuel
1.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.89%
Changement Annuel
-1.47%
28 septembre, dimanche