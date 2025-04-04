What is BOND stock price today? PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends? PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock? You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock? Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.