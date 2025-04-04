报价部分
货币 / BOND
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund

93.14 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BOND汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点93.07和高点93.31进行交易。

关注PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is BOND stock price today?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock?

You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock?

Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOND stock split?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

日范围
93.07 93.31
年范围
88.95 94.70
前一天收盘价
93.17
开盘价
93.15
卖价
93.14
买价
93.44
最低价
93.07
最高价
93.31
交易量
388
日变化
-0.03%
月变化
1.37%
6个月变化
0.89%
年变化
-1.47%
28 九月, 星期日