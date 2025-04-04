CotizacionesSecciones
BOND
BOND: PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund

93.14 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BOND de hoy ha cambiado un -0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.31.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

BOND News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is BOND stock price today?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) stock is priced at 93.14 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 93.17, and trading volume reached 388.

Does BOND stock pay dividends?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 93.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD.

How to buy BOND stock?

You can buy PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) shares at the current price of 93.14. Orders are usually placed near 93.14 or 93.44, while 388 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOND stock?

Investing in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 88.95 - 94.70 and current price 93.14. Many compare 1.37% and 0.89% before placing orders at 93.14 or 93.44.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) in the past year was 94.70. Within 88.95 - 94.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) over the year was 88.95. Comparing it with the current 93.14 and 88.95 - 94.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOND stock split?

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.17, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
93.07 93.31
Rango anual
88.95 94.70
Cierres anteriores
93.17
Open
93.15
Bid
93.14
Ask
93.44
Low
93.07
High
93.31
Volumen
388
Cambio diario
-0.03%
Cambio mensual
1.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.89%
Cambio anual
-1.47%
28 septiembre, domingo