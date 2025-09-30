KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BAMG
BAMG: Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF

38.04 USD 0.21 (0.55%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BAMG fiyatı bugün -0.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.05 aralığında işlem gördü.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BAMG stock price today?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF stock is priced at 38.04 today. It trades within -0.55%, yesterday's close was 38.25, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of BAMG shows these updates.

Does Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF stock pay dividends?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF is currently valued at 38.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.10% and USD. View the chart live to track BAMG movements.

How to buy BAMG stock?

You can buy Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF shares at the current price of 38.04. Orders are usually placed near 38.04 or 38.34, while 55 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow BAMG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAMG stock?

Investing in Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.57 - 38.48 and current price 38.04. Many compare 4.68% and 18.95% before placing orders at 38.04 or 38.34. Explore the BAMG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF in the past year was 38.48. Within 27.57 - 38.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (BAMG) over the year was 27.57. Comparing it with the current 38.04 and 27.57 - 38.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAMG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAMG stock split?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.25, and 15.10% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
37.85 38.05
Yıllık aralık
27.57 38.48
Önceki kapanış
38.25
Açılış
37.93
Satış
38.04
Alış
38.34
Düşük
37.85
Yüksek
38.05
Hacim
55
Günlük değişim
-0.55%
Aylık değişim
4.68%
6 aylık değişim
18.95%
Yıllık değişim
15.10%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8