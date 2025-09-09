Solar Prediction

📊 Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis

Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points.

🔹 Market data analysis without additional indicators
🔹 Flexible application – works on different timeframes
🔹 Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
🔹 Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes

Solar Prediction is a solution for traders who seek to improve their understanding of market trends and make informed decisions based on objective data.


Önerilen ürünler
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alphabet AI , ortalamaya dönüş stratejisi üzerinde çalışan bir danışmandır; bu, piyasaların güçlü sapmalardan sonra ortalama değerlerine geri dönme doğal özelliğini kullandığı anlamına gelir. Algoritma, varlığın mevcut fiyatını sürekli olarak analiz eder ve hesaplanan ortalama seviyelerle karşılaştırır. Fiyat ortalama değerinden önemli ölçüde saptığında, danışman bunu bir eylem sinyali olarak yorumlar: Üst sınır aşıldığında, fiyat düşüşü bekleyerek kısa pozisyonlar açar ve alt sınırın altına dü
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Göstergeler
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
"The First Red" göstergesi, Dariusz Dargo tarafından oluşturulan stratejiye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu gösterge, "The First Red" stratejisi ve "Second Red," "First Green" ve "Second Green" gibi genişletme koşullarını karşılayan mumları grafik üzerinde belirlemek ve işaretlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Strateji, yerel aşırılıkların ve MACD osilatöründen gelen sinyallerin analizine odaklanır. İlk Kırmızı Mum (First Red Candle):   Bir mum, yerel bir maksimum oluşturduğunda ve MACD histogramı dü
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Daily Volatility Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Daily Volatility Tracker   is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134958/ Join To Learn Market De
FREE
Red Devil Shorter EA
Manuel Gehrig
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMAs and SMAs. Attention:  Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1826330 We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that. The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.  The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed
GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Göstergeler
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79-->   99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me. ====================P
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
SR Arrows mt5
Natasha Diedericks
Göstergeler
This indicator gives you arrows, two SR lines and a golden trend line. Uses a special trend algorithm to plot the arrows, combined with support and resistance inputs. Perfect for channel trading. Features alert functions. Parameter TrendArrowPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod. (Change to your preference) How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Zoom in the chart, to see the two blue SR lines and arrows more clearly. When the blue SR line is below the price, golden trend line
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
AutoSignals Trend Panel
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Göstergeler
The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphical times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favo
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
TrendLinePro
PATRICK WENNING
Göstergeler
The TrendLinePro indicator for MetaTrader 5 creates a trend line based on the last candle highs and lows. The number of candles to be used to determine the direction can be selected yourself. The trend line can also be used to set an SL. Changes in trend directions can optionally be displayed with an arrow. Input Parameters: Number of Candles for Distance: 3 Display Direction Changes Arrows: false
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Göstergeler
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Entry Pointz Pro
Thabang John Wotsa
Göstergeler
This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the cha
Tabajara Ogro
JETINVEST
4.75 (12)
Göstergeler
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the relation of the closing price position and the     of 20 periods, by painting the candles in 4 possible colors : Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) Black -> Price correcting in Bullish Trend (Sear
FREE
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Göstergeler
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (655)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
KT Market Structure EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Market Structure EA, popüler KT Market Structure göstergemiz temel alınarak geliştirilmiş tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmandır. Bu EA, doğrudan göstergeden alınan Yapı Kırılımı (BOS) ve Karakter Değişimi (CHoCH) sinyallerini kullanır ve işlemleri otomatikleştirmek için çeşitli seçenekler sunar.  Bu sinyalleri ek analizle birleştirerek akıllı ve verimli bir ticaret yöntemi sunar. Ayrı bir indirme gerekmez çünkü tüm bağımlılıklar doğrudan kodun içine entegre edilmiştir. Özellikler Otomatik P
Quarter EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ). The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ). The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ). The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:
FREE
Quintet EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
Göstergeler
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The   5 EMA   is plotted in   green   color ( Lime ). The  14 EMA  is plotted in  red  color ( Red ). The   20 EMA   is plotted in   blue   color ( Blue ). The  200 EMA  is plotted in  black  color ( Black ). The   200 EMA   is plotted in   yellow   color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
BigPlayerRange – MT5 için En İyi Gösterge BigPlayerRange , MetaTrader 5 üzerinde Mini Endeks ve Mini Dolar için en iyi gösterge olarak kabul edilir. Bu güçlü araç, büyük oyuncuların stratejik faaliyet alanlarını vurgulayarak kurumsal teknik analizde yüksek hassasiyet sunar. BigPlayerRange Nasıl Kullanılır: Gösterge, alış bölgelerini (yeşil çizgi) ve satış bölgelerini (kırmızı çizgi) gösterir. Fiyat bu alanların dışına kapandığında trend oluşma olasılığı yüksektir. Yeşil çizginin üzerinde
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes! The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timef
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Jeslyn, yıllarca
Scalping Fast2
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Göstergeler
This factor is traded on the 5M five-minute frame Please see the explanations in the attached images Trading is done according to the trend. If the trend is upward, we buy only when the red line is touched If the trend is downward, we sell only when the blue line is touched In the case of a sideways trend, we can sell when the blue line is touched and buy when the red line is touched When the price reaches the red buy line or the sell line from above, we enter a deal and stop the loss at 5
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Göstergeler
Bullhouse MarketProfile Description The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active. ️ How to use Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Reversal ALGO
Muhammad Abdullah Bhatti
Göstergeler
Reversal Algo – Piyasa Tersine Dönüş Analizi için Teknik Gösterge Reversal Algo, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerindeki olası dönüş noktalarını belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Geçmiş fiyat verilerini titizlikle analiz ederek, piyasa momentumunun değişebileceğine işaret eden önemli zirve ve dip seviyelerini tespit eder. Bu gösterge, grafiklerde net ve belirgin görsel sinyaller sunarak trendlerin tersine dönebileceği kilit bölgeleri belirlemenize yardı
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
SolarTrade Suite Mercury Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Göstergeler
Finansal Gösterge SolarTrade Suite: Mercury Piyasa Göstergesi - Finansal Piyasalar Dünyasındaki Güvenilir Rehberiniz! Forex ticaret programımız, piyasa verilerini gerçek zamanlı olarak analiz eden güçlü bir yapay zeka ile donatılmıştır. Fiyat hareketlerini doğru bir şekilde tahmin eder ve tacirlerin bilinçli kararlar almasına yardımcı olur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla göstergemiz, stratejileri optimize eder ve riskleri en aza indirir. Değerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Göstergeler
Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları Göstergesi MQL5 için Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları göstergemizle işlem analizinizi geliştirin! Bu güçlü araç, aynı dönem ayarını kullanarak beş farklı zaman diliminde Bollinger Bantlarını aynı anda görselleştirmenizi sağlar. Piyasa oynaklığı ve potansiyel trend dönüşleri hakkında bir bakışta daha net bir anlayış edinin. Çoklu zaman dilimi analizinizi basitleştirin ve daha bilinçli işlem kararları verin.
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Göstergeler
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt