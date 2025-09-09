📊 Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis

Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points.

🔹 Market data analysis without additional indicators

🔹 Flexible application – works on different timeframes

🔹 Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

🔹 Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes

Solar Prediction is a solution for traders who seek to improve their understanding of market trends and make informed decisions based on objective data.



