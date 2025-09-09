Solar Prediction
- Göstergeler
- Dmitry Naumov
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 9 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📊 Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis
Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points.
🔹 Market data analysis without additional indicators
🔹 Flexible application – works on different timeframes
🔹 Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
🔹 Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes
Solar Prediction is a solution for traders who seek to improve their understanding of market trends and make informed decisions based on objective data.