This Ea is for MT4 only, if you want the Mt5 version follow this link: Coming Soon.



PLEASE READ THE WHOLE DESCRITPION BEFORE USE!

This Ea will work on any symbol, and any time frame. The program comes set up to my preferences to trade Spot crude (WTI, oil) on a 1 min time frame. To use my reccomended setting just turn risk managment to true as well as breakeven to true. If you start using this EA, please wait to turn on autotrading until the days finish trading is over 22:00 as program states, check your graph time for this. as to start trading in the middle of the day may ruin results for the day. (My Server time is set to GMT +3 while US daylight savings is in place.GMT+2 when the US is not under daylight savings (Pepperstone). My start trading time is set too 0200 and finish at 2200 with close all active trades at 2330)



I recommend the use of a VPS to gaurantee constant internet connectiong or at minium have a stable internet conection on the device you are running the program on to garuntee best results.

Unlock Your Trading Potential with Continuous Trading RJS!



I have been using and adapting this program over the last two years and have been using it privatly. I am now at a level where I belive that this EA could benefit other traders!

Are you ready to elevate your trading game? Introducing Continuous Trading RJS, an advanced automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders.

Why Choose Continuous Trading RJS?

Automated Precision : Let our expert advisor (EA) handle the complexities of trading while you focus on your strategy. With intelligent algorithms, Continuous Trading RJS executes trades at optimal times, ensuring you never miss a market opportunity.

Comprehensive Risk Management : Our built-in risk management system safeguards your capital. You can customize your risk parameters and feel secure with options like adjustable stop-loss and take-profit settings.

Dynamic Performance Tracking : Monitor your progress with real-time updates on daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly gains. Continuous Trading RJS gives you a clear picture of your performance and helps you make informed decisions.

Time-Sensitive Trading : Customize your trading hours with features to start and stop trading based on market conditions. Plus, ensure trades are closed at specific times to protect your profits and limit risks.

Threshold Safeguards: The EA automatically halts trading if it exceeds your predetermined thresholds for gains or losses, preventing emotional decisions and promoting disciplined trading.

Key Features

Customizable Trading Parameters : Easily set your magic number, slippage, lot size, and risk percentage based on your trading preferences.

Break-Even Functionality : Automatically move your stop-loss to break-even after achieving desired profit points, minimizing potential losses.

: Automatically move your stop-loss to break-even after achieving desired profit points, minimizing potential losses. Single Trade Management: The EA intelligently manages multiple trades and offers re-entry logic based on market movements to maximize profitability. The EA only trades in one direction at once. and after initial trade has hit either TP or SL will it execute its next trade.

Summary of How Continuous Trading RJS Works

Continuous Trading RJS is an automated trading algorithm built for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA operates with the following key functionalities:

Initialization: Upon activation, the EA initializes trading parameters, including risk management settings and performance tracking. Market Monitoring: It constantly analyzes market conditions through tick data, checking predefined criteria such as time of day and performance thresholds. Trade Execution: The EA opens buy or sell trades based on market trends. If there are existing trades, it will manage them effectively according to the stop-loss and take-profit parameters set by the user. Performance Evaluation: The system evaluates daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly gains, resetting values at the start of new periods to keep track of trading performance. Risk Mitigation: It monitors your equity and compares it against defined thresholds to halt trading when necessary, ensuring that losses are contained. Customizable Parameters: Users can customize numerous parameters, including trading hours, lot sizes, risk percentage, and the timing of trade closures.

With Continuous Trading RJS, you're not just trading; you're trading smartly! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to invest in a tool that brings precision, safety, and efficiency to your trading endeavors.

Start Trading with Confidence Today!



For some reason, the EA doesnt test properly in Stratergy tester, I recommend to test it on a demo account to see how the EA truely performs, as on strategy tester the EA doesnt seem too work properly





Risk Warning:

Before you buy Continuous Trading RJS, please be aware of the risks involved. The EA could also make losses. The parameters given have given me good consitent results, but past performance does not garauntee future results. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



