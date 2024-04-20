ADX Crosses Signals

1

The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+).

This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies. The ADX Crosses Signals Indicator is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator.

The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal.


Inputs

  • PERIOD;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


Önerilen ürünler
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
PastProjection
Gabriele Tedeschi
Göstergeler
Quante volte ti è capitato di aver bisogno di avere a grafico i livelli chiave di una candela chiusa del time frame precedente? Con PastProjection potrai far disegnare i livelli di Apertura, Chiusura, Massimo e Minimo della candela chiusa al time frame superiore scelto. I livelli sono spesso importanti e diventano supporti o resistenze, o entrambi. La prima volta che vengono raggiunti spesso fanno reagire la quotazione. I pattern su questi livelli sono spesso più efficaci. Tali livelli sono sign
FREE
Coloured Bollinger Bands
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Göstergeler
Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Göstergeler
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Principles of construction of the indicator.               The Absolute Bands (AB) indicator is reminiscent of the Bollinger Bands indicator with its appearance and functions, but only more effective for trading due to the significantly smaller number of false signals issued to them. This effectiveness of the Absolute Bands indicator is due to its robust nature.               In the Bollinger Bands indicator, on both sides of the moving average - Ma, there are lines spaced from Ma by the standa
FREE
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Pro – Customizable Trend Visualization Tool Heiken Ashi Pro is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates modified Heiken Ashi candles using a wide range of customizable parameters. It offers alternative smoothing options based on various moving average types and price calculation formulas, making it suitable for traders who prefer to adjust visual trend representation to fit their trading strategy. Main Features: Includes 34 types of moving averages such as SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JM
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Göstergeler
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 The Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 indicator is a specialized analytical solution built on the ICT methodology for MetaTrader 4. It applies the concept of Precision Swing Points to identify potential market shifts with accuracy. By monitoring divergence and convergence patterns in candle closings between two or more correlated instruments, the indicator highlights signals using color-coded arrows directly on the chart. A key
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Göstergeler
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Three Stochastics
Pavel Zamoshnikov
3.7 (10)
Göstergeler
This indicator signals about crossing of the main and the signal lines of stochastic (lower stochastic) in the trend direction which is determined by two stochastics of higher time frames (higher stochastics). It is not a secret that stochastic generates accurate signals in a flat market and a lot of false signals in a protracted trend. A combination of two stochastics of higher time frames performs a good filtration of false signals and shows the main tendency. The indicator is recommended for
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a trend-following technical tool that merges adaptive support and resistance levels with volatility filtering to highlight potential buy and sell zones. It reacts instantly to price shifts without lag, continuously aligning with market direction as trends evolve. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Be
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 The Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 4 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure. «In
FREE
BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Göstergeler
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve ta
FREE
Perfect Trendline Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Perfect Trendline Indicator for MT4 The Perfect Trendline Indicator uses two moving averages (MA) with periods of 3 and 7 to display the trend's direction. When the red line (fast moving average) is positioned above the green line (slow moving average) , the trend is considered bullish , with candles marked with green histograms . Conversely, a bearish trend is indicated when the red line is below the green line, and red histograms appear . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator I
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (57)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, piyasanın tersine dönme noktalarını tahmin eden en popüler Harmonik Kalıpları tanımlar. Bu harmonik modeller, forex piyasasında sürekli tekrar eden ve gelecekteki olası fiyat hareketlerini öneren fiyat oluşumlarıdır / Ücretsiz MT5 Sürümü Buna ek olarak, bu gösterge yerleşik bir piyasaya giriş sinyalinin yanı sıra çeşitli kar alma ve zararı durdurma sinyallerine de sahiptir. Harmonik formasyon göstergesi kendi başına al/sat sinyalleri sağlayabilse de, bu sinyallerin diğer teknik gö
FREE
Stock Exchange Channel
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Göstergeler
Индикатор реализован для определения классического канала движения цены, который используется на крупных биржевых площадках. Не перерисовывается Синий уровень - это уровень поддержки  Красный уровень - это уровень сопротивления  Белый уровень - является Pivot-уровнем  Настройки Period_SEC  - ввод  значения периода . Примечание:  Индикатор определяет уровни только на пятизначных котировках! Метод торговли:  Открытие позиций осуществляется от уровней , именно на их значениях происходит отскок цены
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 The Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products B
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized technical analysis tool designed to detect wave structures within the financial markets. This indicator is particularly effective in identifying the Wolf Wave Pattern, which consists of five distinct geometric waves signaling potential market reversals. By using this indicator, traders can optimize their entry and exit points based on precise pattern recognition. «Indicator Installation & U
FREE
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to visually detect and display butterfly patterns on MetaTrader 4 charts, highlighting potential price reversal zones. A distinctive feature of this pattern is that point "D" extends beyond the initial point "X." The appearance of the butterfly pattern typically signals the conclusion of the current trend and the potential beginning of a new directional move. This indicator displays
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
TMA StochasticLimited
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  WORKS ONLY ON EURUSD , GET THE FULL VERSION :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108378 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochas
FREE
Higher Timeframe OHLC Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Higher Timeframe OHLC Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Higher Timeframe OHLC Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a strategic tool designed to help traders interpret the market structure by referencing candles from broader timeframes within their active chart. With this indicator, users can track the open, high, low, and close values from a selected higher timeframe directly on their current trading view. This functionality supports layered technical analysis, providing clarity on key price levels that i
FREE
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool based on specific Fibonacci ratios. As a harmonic pattern indicator, it identifies precise reversal zones by recognizing the unique geometric structure of the Cypher pattern. This formation consists of four consecutive price waves and five key points—X, A, B, C, and D—formed according to a defined sequence of market movements. The main objective is to detect
FREE
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to detect potential trend reversal patterns in the market. Built on classic chart pattern logic, this MT4 indicator identifies two key formations: the Head and Shoulders Top (Bearish) and the Inverse Head and Shoulders (Bullish). These patterns are widely recognized for signaling the end of a trend and the beginning of a new one. «Indicator
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Infinity Trend Inverse v2
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
Whether you are a novice trader seeking to understand market trends or an experienced trader looking to optimize your strategy, the Infinity Trend Inverse indicator represents a robust tool for successful trading. The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is an advanced reversal system designed for traders who wish to trade with or against the trend. This indicator is particularly noted for its high performance and the consistent results it provides.  Full version and Free Bonus here: Free Trial Ver
FREE
Pinbar MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
FREE
Trend Reverting PRO
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
Göstergeler
"SOLVE ALL YOUR PROBLEMS FOREVER! UNIQUE TRADING SYSTEM AND AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR!" Additional Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! The one who makes money on the Forex market doing something very simple , he wins every 6 out of every 10 trades! Trend Reversing PRO indicator giving perfect arrows along the trend to stay on the safe side of the market . The indicator filters out most consolidation zones and market  noise by avoiding sideways movement of the market. BE
BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Inside Bar Indicator MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
FREE
Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
FREE
Forex Trend Commander MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3 (1)
Göstergeler
"FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! "   Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar V2
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.57 (7)
Göstergeler
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Outside Bar MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
FREE
Inside Bar Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.89 (9)
Göstergeler
This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
FREE
Forex Trend Commander
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! " Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market t
PinBarV1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
TwoMA Crosses
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
FREE
Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
FREE
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
" A NEW TRADING METHOD FOR TRADING… AN AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR! " Additional Bonus : You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! To lock in a profit from market movements in most cases it takes much longer than planning it. Trading is not an event, but a process. This process has no end, i.e. it should never stop completely and completely. ProTrading Arrow indicator is an advanced reversal system that can be played with or against the trend. BENEFITS OF USING PROTRADING ARROW Defin
DayTradingArrow v1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR…AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE…YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional Bonus: You get the  Forex Trend Commander  indicator for FREE! Forex trading is like any business, includes some rules, for example using a good indicator and proper money management (a skill that anyone can master). The DayTradingArrow v1 indicator usually allows to trade on the safe side of the market by filtering out most consolidation zones and market noise. Adaptive intelligent alg
Infinity Trend Inverse
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
"INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!" Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further! In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades. The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting. This advanced reversal system stands out
Infinity Trend Inverse MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
"INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!" Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further! In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades. The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting. This advanced reversal system stands out
Filtrele:
vincenzo Bisignani
492
vincenzo Bisignani 2025.04.27 18:43 
 

Per me fa troppo draw down non adatto su conti a leva alta va usato con altri indicatori non da solo .

İncelemeye yanıt