ADX Crosses Signals
- インディケータ
- Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
- バージョン: 1.0
The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+).
This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies. The ADX Crosses Signals Indicator is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator.
The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal.
Inputs
- PERIOD;
- AlertOn - enable alerts;
- EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
- PushAlert - enable push notifications;
Per me fa troppo draw down non adatto su conti a leva alta va usato con altri indicatori non da solo .