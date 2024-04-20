ADX Crosses Signals

The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+).

This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies. The ADX Crosses Signals Indicator is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator.

The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal.


Inputs

  • PERIOD;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


Vincenzo Bisignani
680
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.04.27 18:43 
 

Per me fa troppo draw down non adatto su conti a leva alta va usato con altri indicatori non da solo .

レビューに返信