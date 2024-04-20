ADX Crosses Signals

1

The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+).

This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies. The ADX Crosses Signals Indicator is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator.

The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal.


Inputs

  • PERIOD;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


Рекомендуем также
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
GTAS S-Trend — это индикатор импульса, помогающий определить тренд на основе комбинации MACD, RSI и скользящих средних. Автором индикатора является Бернард Пратс Деско, частный трейдер, в прошлом управляющий хедж-фонда, основатель компании E-Winvest. Описание Значения индикатор колеблются между -65 и +65, нейтральная зона находится между -25 и +25, уровень равновесия находится на отметке 0. Значения индикатора S-Trend между -25 и +25 означают зоны скопления с бычьим смещением в диапазоне от 0 д
FREE
PastProjection
Gabriele Tedeschi
Индикаторы
Quante volte ti è capitato di aver bisogno di avere a grafico i livelli chiave di una candela chiusa del time frame precedente? Con PastProjection potrai far disegnare i livelli di Apertura, Chiusura, Massimo e Minimo della candela chiusa al time frame superiore scelto. I livelli sono spesso importanti e diventano supporti o resistenze, o entrambi. La prima volta che vengono raggiunti spesso fanno reagire la quotazione. I pattern su questi livelli sono spesso più efficaci. Tali livelli sono sign
FREE
Coloured Bollinger Bands
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Индикаторы
Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Принципы построения индикатора.               Индикатор Absolute Bands ( AB ) напоминает своим видом и функциями индикатор Bollinger Bands , но только более эффективен для торговли из-за существенно меньшего количества выдаваемых им ложных сигналов, что обусловлено его более робастным характером.               В индикаторе Bollinger Bands по обе стороны от скользящего среднего – Ma откладываются среднеквадратичные отклонения Std=Sqrt(<(X- Ma )^2>) (где X   -   история цены, <…> - процедура усред
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Индикаторы
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Three Stochastics
Pavel Zamoshnikov
3.7 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает сигналы при пересечении главной и сигнальной линий стохастика (младший стохастик) в сторону тренда, который определяется по двум стохастикам старших таймфреймов (старшие стохастики). Все знают, что стохастик дает точные сигналы в боковом рынке и много ложных сигналов в затяжном тренде. Комбинация двух стохастиков старших таймфреймов очень хорошо отфильтровывает ложные сигналы, показывая основную тенденцию. Индикатор лучше использовать на волатильных инструментах. Особенности Млад
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Бесплатный информационный индикатор-помощник Email Alert & InfoPanel. Особенно будет полезен трейдерам, использующим большое количество валютных пар или сеточные торговые системы с усреднением или Мартингейлом. Также он просто удобен, как информатор с возможность отправки сообщения на почту или мобильное приложение. Выполняет следующие функции: Рассчитывает просадку депозита по эквити и отправляет сообщение пользователю, если она больше, чем указана в настройках. Отправляет уведомление о просадк
FREE
BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Индикаторы
Индикатор  BB Arrows MTF  построен на основе индикатора Bollinger Bands . Представляет собой сигналы на вход в виде стрелок. Все сигналы образовываются на текущем баре. В 2 режимах Сигналы не перерисовываются (Исключение очень резкие скачки) !   Все сигнала в режиме MTF, соответствуют сигналам того периода, который указан в MTF. Максимально упрощен в использовании как для торговли исключительно одним индикатором, так и для использования индикатора в составе Ваших торговых систем. Особенностью ин
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.83 (24)
Эксперты
Этот советник торгует с использованием пересечения скользящих средних. Он предлагает полностью настраиваемые параметры, гибкие настройки управления позициями, а также множество полезных функций, таких как настраиваемые торговые сессии и режим мартингейла и обратного мартингейла. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Все продукты ] Простота использования и контроля Полностью настраиваемые параметры скользящей средней Он реализуе
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Индикаторы
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор определяет наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, которые предсказывают точки разворота рынка. Эти гармонические паттерны представляют собой ценовые формации, которые постоянно повторяются на рынке Форекс и указывают на возможные будущие движения цены / Бесплатная версия MT5 Кроме того, данный индикатор имеет встроенный сигнал входа в рынок, а также различные тейк-профиты и стоп-лоссы. Следует отметить, что хотя индикатор гармонических паттернов может сам по себе давать сиг
FREE
Stock Exchange Channel
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Индикаторы
Индикатор реализован для определения классического канала движения цены, который используется на крупных биржевых площадках. Не перерисовывается Синий уровень - это уровень поддержки  Красный уровень - это уровень сопротивления  Белый уровень - является Pivot-уровнем  Настройки Period_SEC  - ввод  значения периода . Примечание:  Индикатор определяет уровни только на пятизначных котировках! Метод торговли:  Открытие позиций осуществляется от уровней , именно на их значениях происходит отскок цены
FREE
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Индикаторы
FTU Idioteka Indikator prednaznachen dlya platformy MT4, yego mozhno ispol'zovat' otdel'no, no luchshe vsego sochetat' s drugimi indikatorami ili strategiyami. Sochetayet v sebe razlichnyye indikatory, takiye kak macd, adx, dlya risovaniya strelki, ukazyvayushchey na vkhod ili izmeneniye trenda. Posmotrite korotkoye vstupitel'noye video na YouTube: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Osobennosti indikatora: Prodat' i kupit' strelki Vizual'noye i zvukovoye opoveshcheniye Prodolzheniye trenda/ranniy sig
FREE
PZ Ichimoku EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (15)
Эксперты
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements a martingale fea
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
QualifiedEngulfing - это бесплатная версия индикатора ProEngulfing ProEngulfing - это платная версия индикатора Advance Engulf, загрузите ее здесь. В чем разница между бесплатной и платной версией ProEngulfing ? Бесплатная версия имеет ограничение в один сигнал в день. Представляем QualifiedEngulfing - ваш профессиональный индикатор для распознавания паттернов Engulf для MT4. Разблокируйте мощь точности с QualifiedEngulfing, передовым индикатором, разработанным для выявления и выделения квалиф
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Ищет точки входа по локальному тренду без перерисовки! Стрелками отображаются точки входа. Основан на классических индикаторах. Индикатор легкий в использовании. Подпишись на мой telegram канал,   ссылка в контактах   моего профиля . Настройки Наименование Описание Frequency factor Частота сигнала. Чем меньше, тем чаще. Соответственно, это влияет на качество. Рекомендации: Рекомендуется использовать на мажорных валютных парах. Таймфрем от м5, м15, м30
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Индикаторы
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Dynamic MA Trend Zone
Imre Heli
Индикаторы
Dynamic MA Trend Zone – Dynamic Moving Average Trend Zone The Dynamic MA Trend Zone is a visually compelling indicator that dynamically tracks changes in market trends. By displaying moving averages on three different price levels (close, high, and low), it creates a color-coded trend zone that clearly indicates the trend’s direction and strength. Features and Functions: - Trend Direction Color Coding: The indicator automatically color-codes the trend zones based on whether the candle’s clos
FREE
CCI Maestro
Andri Maulana
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro , the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart. CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI) , dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirma
FREE
Cloud GMMA
Tetsuya Tamaoki
Индикаторы
GMMA indicator that looks like a cloud. The GMMA indicator is easy to read, but to make it even more visually pleasing, we made it look like an Ichimoku Chart cloud. Colors have been changed where short-term and long-term overlap. My other products https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/studiotam/seller Please reduce the character limit a bit. I have nothing more to write.
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
Alwaysopen
Santi Quagliana
1 (1)
Эксперты
Questo Expert Advisor è un professionale EA il quale sarà sempre aperto. Userà diversi indicatori, tra cui il parabolic Sar. Attualmente è possibile fissare il numero di lotti (0.20 di defoult); Non usa Martingala, non usa grid o altri sistemi rischiosi. Provalo in demo. Ottimi risultati su tante coppie di scambi. Consiglio di non usarlo su leva altissima.
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Эксперты
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Today is the Day
Alexander Shienkov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Простой информационный индикатор показывающий название текущего дня и прошлых рабочих дней, месяцев и лет. О понятии времени и таймфрейм Всем известно что Таймфрейм - это промежуток времени, рассматриваемый в техническом анализе свободных финансовых рынков, в течение которого происходит изменение цен и иных рыночных данных, в период построения ценовых графиков. В торговом терминале MetaTrader 4 данные периоды разделены вертикальными пунктирными линиями, включить и отключить которые можно просты
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Double Breakout  - автоматический торговый советник, ведущий торговлю сразу по двум стратегиям. Советник имеет полностью настраиваемый мартингейл. В качестве входов используется индикатор Macd c настраиваемыми параметрами для каждого потока сделок.  Для выхода из позиции используется задаваемый уровень тейкпрофита и стоплосса.  Общие рекомендации Минимальный рекомендуемый депозит 1000 центов. Спред рекомендуется не более 3 пунктов. Лучше использовать трендовые валютные пары. После сделки, котор
FREE
The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
+ 2 бонусные стратегии! + Алерты! Рекомендую посмотреть моего советника -   Night Zen EA Индикатор объединил в себе наиболее популярные стратегии по скользящим средним: Простое пересечение скользящих средних. Пересечении скользящих средних относительно положения более медленной скользящей средней. 2 бонусные стратегии: Пересечение быстрой скользящей средней с расчетом цен открытия медленной скользящей средней с расчетом цен закрытия с учетом более медленной скользящей средней. (Настройки данной
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
Другие продукты этого автора
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
Pinbar MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Индикаторы
Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Индикаторы
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
DayTradingArrow v1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR… AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE… YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Successful traders can turn any not-so-good trading system into a profitable one by using proper money management! With two built-in systems DayTradingArrow v1 generates a high percentage of successful trades. The indicator gives an incredible advantage to stay on the safe side of the market by anyone who uses it. B
Inside Bar Indicator MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Индикаторы
This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
FREE
Trend Reverting PRO
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
Индикаторы
"SIGNALS FOLLOWING THE TREND PRECISION!" " A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. " Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! A secret system built as an automatic indicator based on unique knowledge inspired by famous traders. The system uses the unique smart adaptable algorithm to overcome the difficulties of analysis and trading. All trade is protected by a stop loss to minimize possible drawdowns. Using the indicator with a professional money managemen
BB Engulfing Bar V2
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.57 (7)
Индикаторы
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
PinBarV1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
FREE
Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Индикаторы
Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
FREE
Outside Bar MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
FREE
Inside Bar Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.89 (9)
Индикаторы
This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
FREE
Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
FREE
TwoMA Crosses
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Индикаторы
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3.6 (5)
Индикаторы
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Forex Trend Commander
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
Forex Trend Commander MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3 (1)
Индикаторы
"THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
Фильтр:
Vincenzo Bisignani
680
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.04.27 18:43 
 

Per me fa troppo draw down non adatto su conti a leva alta va usato con altri indicatori non da solo .

Ответ на отзыв