The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+).

This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies. The ADX Crosses Signals Indicator is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator.

The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal.





Inputs

PERIOD;

AlertOn - enable alerts;

- enable alerts; EmailAlert - enable email alerts;

- enable email alerts; PushAlert - enable push notifications;



