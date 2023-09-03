XuanJi Long
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hai Liu
Sürüm: 1.10
Güncellendi: 3 Eylül 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Xuanjilong EA is another fully automatic EA of mine, specializing in gold. The Expert Advisor performed well on the H1 timeframe for the period 2019-2023.
The Xuanjilong EA is based on several trading indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Indicator), Stochastic Oscillator and my own custom indicator to make it more efficient.
As an initial signal to determine a suitable entry point, the EA uses 2 levels of standard crossovers: overbought and oversold zones, stochastic and my indicator to determine the likelihood of price movement at a specific level.
The combined work of indicators allows the Expert Advisor to clear false signals. Accurate trade opening and ease of use make Xuanjilong EA a great tool for making money.
Recommended Broker: ECN
Features:
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Uses dynamic Take Profit feature
- User-friendly, no special skill required to install and use the EA
- Compatible with any broker
Settings:
- Number of orders Max - maximum possible number of trades
- FixLot - fixed lot for the first trade
- AutoLot - automatic lot estimation (% of your deposit)
- RsiPeriods - number of past candles the EA uses to analyze price dynamics
- RsiUpLevel - overbought level value
- RsiDownLevel - oversold level value
- K_Period - number of period
- D_Period - period of moving average
- Slowing - parameter of moving average
- Start Time (hour) - start hour to open trades
- Stop Time (hour) - final hour to close trades
Disclaimer:
Before you purchase the Xuanjilong EA, please be aware of the risks associated with Forex trading. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.