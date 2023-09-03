XuanJi Long

Xuanjilong EA is another fully automatic EA of mine, specializing in gold. The Expert Advisor performed well on the H1 timeframe for the period 2019-2023.

The Xuanjilong EA is based on several trading indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Indicator), Stochastic Oscillator and my own custom indicator to make it more efficient.

As an initial signal to determine a suitable entry point, the EA uses 2 levels of standard crossovers: overbought and oversold zones, stochastic and my indicator to determine the likelihood of price movement at a specific level.

The combined work of indicators allows the Expert Advisor to clear false signals. Accurate trade opening and ease of use make Xuanjilong EA a great tool for making money.





Working pair: XAUUSD

Working time range: H1

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $1000

Recommended Broker: ECN

Features: Solid backtest and live performance

Uses dynamic Take Profit feature

User-friendly, no special skill required to install and use the EA

Compatible with any broker

Settings: Number of orders Max - maximum possible number of trades

FixLot - fixed lot for the first trade

AutoLot - automatic lot estimation (% of your deposit)

RsiPeriods - number of past candles the EA uses to analyze price dynamics

RsiUpLevel - overbought level value

RsiDownLevel - oversold level value

K_Period - number of period

D_Period - period of moving average

Slowing - parameter of moving average

Start Time (hour) - start hour to open trades

Stop Time (hour) - final hour to close trades





Before you purchase the Xuanjilong EA, please be aware of the risks associated with Forex trading. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.