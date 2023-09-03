XuanJi Long

  • Hai Liu
  • Version: 1.10
  • Mise à jour: 3 septembre 2023
  • Activations: 5

Xuanjilong EA is another fully automatic EA of mine, specializing in gold. The Expert Advisor performed well on the H1 timeframe for the period 2019-2023.

The Xuanjilong EA is based on several trading indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Indicator), Stochastic Oscillator and my own custom indicator to make it more efficient.

As an initial signal to determine a suitable entry point, the EA uses 2 levels of standard crossovers: overbought and oversold zones, stochastic and my indicator to determine the likelihood of price movement at a specific level.

The combined work of indicators allows the Expert Advisor to clear false signals. Accurate trade opening and ease of use make Xuanjilong EA a great tool for making money.


The selling price will be adjusted by the actual profitability ratio of the sales volume: the selling price increases by 100 $ for each sale and the selling price increases by 100 $ for every 100% increase in the real profitability ratio

Don't miss the price now!!



Recommend:

Working pair: XAUUSD
Working time range: H1
Minimum Recommended Deposit: $1000

Recommended Broker: ECN


Features:

  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Uses dynamic Take Profit feature
  • User-friendly, no special skill required to install and use the EA
  • Compatible with any broker


Settings:

  • Number of orders Max - maximum possible number of trades
  • FixLot - fixed lot for the first trade
  • AutoLot - automatic lot estimation (% of your deposit)
  • RsiPeriods - number of past candles the EA uses to analyze price dynamics
  • RsiUpLevel - overbought level value
  • RsiDownLevel - oversold level value
  • K_Period - number of period
  • D_Period - period of moving average
  • Slowing - parameter of moving average
  • Start Time (hour) - start hour to open trades
  • Stop Time (hour) - final hour to close trades



Disclaimer:


Before you purchase the Xuanjilong EA, please be aware of the risks associated with Forex trading. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

