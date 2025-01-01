- SingularValueDecompositionDC
- SingularValueDecompositionQR
- SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot
- SingularValueDecompositionBisect
- SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh
- SingularValueDecompositionJacobiLow
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR
Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDQ).
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
Parameters
joba
[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_A enumeration value defining the accuracy level of the SVD computation.
jobp
[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_P enumeration value defining the use of row reversal during the computation process.
jobr
[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_R enumeration value defining whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.
jobu
[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_U enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.
jobv
[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_V enumeration value defining how the right singular vectors should be computed.
S
[out] Vector of singular values.
U
[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.
VT
[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The number of matrix rows must not be less than the number of columns.
If both left and right singular vectors are computed, jobv must be set to SVDQRPV_R when jobu=SVDQRPU_R.
An enumeration that specifies the level of accuracy of the SVD computation.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDQRP_A
|
The requested accuracy corresponds to the inverse error limited by epsilon. This is an aggressive level of truncation.
|
SVDQRPA_M
|
Similar to SVDQRP_A, but the truncation is softer. This is the average level of truncation.
|
SVDQRPA_H
|
High accuracy is required.
An enumeration that specifies whether to use row reversal during calculation.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDQRPP_P
|
The rows of A are ordered in descending order. Recommended for numerical reliability.
|
SVDQRPP_N
|
No row reversal.
An enumeration that specifies whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDQRPR_T
|
After the initial rotated QR factorization, GESVD is applied to the transpose R**T of the calculated triangular factor R.
|
SVDQRPR_N
|
The triangular factor R is given as input to GESVD.
An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDQRPU_A
|
All M left singular vectors are computed.
|
SVDQRPU_S
|
The min(M,N) left singular vectors are computed.
|
SVDQRPU_R
|
The numerical rank NUMRANK is determined and only the NUMRANK of the left singular vectors is computed.
|
SVDQRPU_F
|
N left singular vectors are returned.
|
SVDQRPU_N
|
Left singular vectors are not computed.
An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDQRPV_A
|
All N right singular vectors are computed.
|
SVDQRPV_R
|
The numerical rank NUMRANK is defined and only the NUMRANK of right singular vectors are computed.
|
SVDQRPV_N
|
Right singular vectors are not computed.
