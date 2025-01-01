- SingularValueDecompositionDC
Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (LAPACK function BDSVDX).
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect(
Parameters
jobz
[in] ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.
range
[in] ENUM_BLAS_RANGE enumeration value that defines a subset of computable singular values and vectors.
lower
[in] The lower limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.
upper
[in] The upper limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.
S
[out] Vector of singular values.
U
[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.
V
[out] Transposed matrix of right singular vectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
When BLASRANGE_A is set, all singular values are computed, and the lower and upper parameters are ignored.
With the BLASRANGE_V value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of real values specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed.
With the BLASRANGE_I value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of integer indices specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed. For example, with lower=0 and upper=2, only the first three singular values are computed.
A bidiagonal matrix is a square matrix with non-zero main diagonal and one of the sub-diagonals.
Upper bidiagonal matrix
|
[[x, x, 0, 0, 0],
Lower bidiagonal matrix
|
[[x, 0, 0, 0, 0],
ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z
An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJOBZ_V
|
Compute singular values and singular vectors.
|
SVDJOBZ_N
|
Compute singular values only.
ENUM_BLAS_RANGE
An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASRANGE_A
|
All singular or eigenvalues will be found.
|
BLASRANGE_V
|
All singular or eigenvalues in the half-open interval (VL,VU] will be found.
|
BLASRANGE_I
|
The IL-th through IU-th singular or eigenvalues will be found.
